Watch: See work underway on historic bridge project

Fencing can be seen all around the area of the Wyrley and Essington Canal next to York's Bridge in Pelsall, where the work has begun to build a new bridge over the canal on the Norton Road.

The work began last week and will see contractors McPhillips Ltd construct a new bridge, which will allow for two-way traffic and a pedestrian footpath, unlike the existing York’s Bridge which as a single track only can become congested.

The work is fully underway to build the new bridge

The new road will run parallel to the historic York’s Bridge, with the anticipated completion date for the project being late 2025.

Paul Handley, contract manager for McPhillips Ltd, said: "The new bridge will carry two-way traffic, improving the flow of vehicles.

It will ensure that traffic can run two-ways, instead of the single-track system currently in place.

"It will be flat as opposed to the existing humped bridge, meaning improved visibility for motorists and cyclists, and include a two-metre-wide footway making life better and safer for pedestrians.

"There will also be improvements to street lighting, a new access for the nearby Fingerpost pub and local homes, and new parking bays for people using the nearby common land.”