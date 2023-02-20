Councillor Chris Bott wants better disabled access at James Bridge Cemetery

Darlaston South Councillor Chris Bott is furious the gates at James Bridge Cemetery have been locked stopping disabled mourners getting to graves.

Councillor Bott has previously complained to Walsall Council about access problems to the cemetery for disabled people.

She said: "I have had some really upset people telling me they cannot get in to the cemetery again.

"One man wanted to clear his wife's grave of Christmas flowers and could not get in. Disabled mourners need to be able to drive around the cemetery because they can not can walk."

She added: "I have asked bereavement services about this and they told me the gate has been closed for a year which it most certainly has not.

"Disabled mourners should not be treated this way, who knows how many disabled people have tried the gate, realised its locked and then have not come back."

Walsall Council have previously explained the cemetery has several challenges for mourners due to its age and design.

A council spokesman said: "This cemetery opened in 1857 and therefore not unexpectedly, the condition of some of the pathways has deteriorated.

"Some paths are quite narrow and others have been widened due to excessive use and being mistaken for narrow roads. Officers managing the site are aware of these concerns and have made a bid for funding to make improvements."