More than £3,000 raised for 'caring' 18-year-old fatally stabbed in Darlaston

Jack Lowe

Jack Lowe, aged 18, died at the scene on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston, just after 9pm on Wednesday despite the efforts of paramedics.

Three teenagers – two aged 18 and a 16-year-old – were arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say they have now been granted extra time to question the 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, but the other 18-year-old has been released with no further action.

A fundraising page set up in his memory has so far managed to raise over £3,000 to go towards his funeral and support his family who have been left "devastated".

A statement on the GoFundMe page reads: "Hello everyone, as a lot of you are aware, our darling boy Jack suddenly had his life snatched away from him on December 7, 2022, due to knife crime at only 18 years of age.

"Us as a family can't even put into words how we are feeling right now, we're broken and so devastated.

"Jack was the most caring boy you would of ever met. He was a great family man and the most caring son to his mother Andrea. He knew how to make anyone around him smile and was loved so dearly by everyone that knew him.

"We are struggling so much as a family right now and it's even worse that we have no proper answers yet. We would love to help Andrea as much as possible and hopefully with this page we can take a bit of weight off her shoulders by trying to raise a bit of money towards Jack's funeral.

"No one expects to have to bury their son at just 18 years old, especially the horrific way his life was taken. He had his whole life ahead of him. Let's try and give him the best send off. He truly deserves the best."