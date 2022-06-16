Demolition work starts on former Brownhills police station to make way for McDonald's

Demolition of the former Brownhills Police Station has begun.

Walsall Council rubber-stamped the proposals in January to knock down the Chester Road North site, in Brownhills, last used as a police station in 2014.

It closed as part of force-wide cost-cutting measures and has remained empty ever since and was put up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of £650,000.

The development will see more than 65 new jobs created, with the plans being supported by almost 300 residents who said it would be a "boost" for the area.

But not everyone was happy with some people raising concerns about traffic, pollution, noise and an increase in litter once the McDonald's is ultimately built.

In the planning application, SES Development said: "The site will be secured from general public by a two metre high Heras style security fencing. Appropriate warning signage will be attached to the perimeter fencing.

"A security guard will be employed overnight and during weekends to ensure the site is kept secure and prevent access of unauthorised personnel.

"Wheel washing facilities will be utilised as necessary to prevent the migration of detritus onto the public highway. All burning or fires on site will be strictly prohibited at all times. The demolition area will be left flat and level upon completion by the demolition contractor.