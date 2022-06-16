Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Demolition work starts on former Brownhills police station to make way for McDonald's

By Thomas ParkesBrownhillsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Going... going... almost gone! Work is continuing to tear down a former police station in the Black Country – and then replace it with a McDonald's.

Demolition of the former Brownhills Police Station has begun.
Demolition of the former Brownhills Police Station has begun.

Walsall Council rubber-stamped the proposals in January to knock down the Chester Road North site, in Brownhills, last used as a police station in 2014.

It closed as part of force-wide cost-cutting measures and has remained empty ever since and was put up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of £650,000.

The development will see more than 65 new jobs created, with the plans being supported by almost 300 residents who said it would be a "boost" for the area.

But not everyone was happy with some people raising concerns about traffic, pollution, noise and an increase in litter once the McDonald's is ultimately built.

In the planning application, SES Development said: "The site will be secured from general public by a two metre high Heras style security fencing. Appropriate warning signage will be attached to the perimeter fencing.

"A security guard will be employed overnight and during weekends to ensure the site is kept secure and prevent access of unauthorised personnel.

"Wheel washing facilities will be utilised as necessary to prevent the migration of detritus onto the public highway. All burning or fires on site will be strictly prohibited at all times. The demolition area will be left flat and level upon completion by the demolition contractor.

"However, there will not be any pause between the demolition works completing and the ground works for the new McDonald’s restaurant starting and works will commence immediately on foundation and drainage installation works."

Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News