Garage worker sentenced for death by careless driving after Bloxwich grandfather knocked down at dealership

Paul Davies, of Beaumont Close, Chester, appeared before Mold crown court in North Wales on his 50th birthday. He admitted causing the death by careless driving at Evans Halshaw Service Centre, Bretton, Flintshire, in May last year, of Nigel Sedgwick.

Grandad Mr Sedgwick, of Bloxwich, would have been 65 in June last year and was “counting down to retirement,” a judge was told.

Prosecuting counsel Sarah Badrawy said Mr Sedgwick had walked across the forecourt but paused, apparently to look at his mobile phone, and the Ford Ranger knocked him to the ground in an “avoidable” collision.

He was trapped underneath. Davies had sought help from colleagues and hydraulic jacks were used to lift the rear of the vehicle.

An air ambulance helicopter attended. Mr Sedgwick was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital but couldn’t be saved. A Home Office pathologist said he had massive chest trauma.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "It’s just a terrible tragic accident.”

The judge said Mr Sedgwick didn’t contribute to the tragedy and his family and friends had lost “a truly decent man.” Davies hadn’t kept a proper lookout.

Judge Rowlands added to the defendant: "You continued to reverse, having initially struck Mr Sedgwick and having stopped momentarily.”

An eight months’ prison term was imposed, suspended for two years, and an 18 months ban.

Davies must carry out 200 hours unpaid work, was fined £1,000, and has to pay £576 costs.

Megan Tollitt, defending, said he had been an Evans Halshaw employee for a quarter of a century and performing a role he had done hundreds, if not thousands, of times before.