Axe falls on Chaserider bus services serving New Cross Hospital

Operator Chaserider said its number 70 bus timetable which operates between Huntington and Wolverhampton via Cannock, Cheslyn Hay and Featherstone is being amended due to low passenger numbers.

It will no longer serve the hospital following a review.

However, the number 71 will operate from Huntington to the hospital via Cannock, Cheslyn Hay and Essington, but will no longer serve Amos Lane, in Wednesfield. This bus will no longer serve Cannock's Longford Estate and will operate via Avon Road via ASDA instead.

Both services will no longer operate between Cannock and Huntington's Dogintree estate.

The number 74 will continue to provide regular services up to every 30 minutes through Huntington on Mondays to Saturdays.

Meanwhile the number 1 and 1A services from Cannock to Walsall via Great Wyrley and Bloxwich will also be axed at the end of this month.

The company said both these routes will operate to a reduced timetable between June 20 and July 1 before being withdrawn due to a decline in patronage.

It said lengthy consultation had been held with area councils who were unable to support the services.

An alternative service is operated by the National Express West Midlands X51 bus between Cannock and Walsall.

Chaserider Buses operations manager Dan Flanagan said: “Although the recent review of our network has highlighted the need to make the changes being introduced.

"A number of which has resulted in a reduction to service provision from June 20. We remain committed to developing our business to provide a regular, reliable and robust network of local bus services across the Chaserider network.”

It added that all buses to Wolverhampton will serve Stafford Street.