Views wanted on how to improve town's parks with Government cash

Bloxwich Park. Photo: Google

The project survey will help develop ideas for King George V Memorial Playing Fields, Leamore Park and Bloxwich Park, Promenade Gardens and Pat Collins Memorial Garden.

The aim is to make these public green spaces cleaner, greener and safer, benefiting everyone in the community.

Ideas could include the improvement and redevelopment of existing buildings and key features including lighting, seating, sports, games and play facilities, planting, landscaping and the development of nature zones.

The work has been made possible by an award from the government’s Town Deal Fund which saw Bloxwich awarded a total of £21.3m for a range of projects in the area.

A number of options have been discussed and the council wants to seek the views of the wider community.

Once outline plans have been developed they will be published and the council will seek community views again, before submitting proposals as a formal planning application.

Chair of the Town Deal Board, Manjit Jhooty said: “After months of planning it’s heartening to see some of the town deal projects moving forward.

"Our parks are at the heart of our communities and provide residents with valuable space for leisure or relaxation.

"This is a great opportunity to help shape the future of parks in Bloxwich and I would encourage people to get involved and have their say.”

The closing date for responses is May 7.