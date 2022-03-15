Notification Settings

Boy who drowned in Walsall canal was five days away from fifth birthday, inquest hears

By Thomas ParkesBloxwichPublished:

A four-year-old boy who died after falling into a Walsall canal was just five days shy of his fifth birthday, an inquest heard.

Tributes have been left near the canal
Black Country Coroners' Court heard Madiba Dbassi Diaby, of Wenlock Gardens, was found in a canal which runs alongside Razorbill Way on March 4.

Emergency services were sent to the scene and the boy, born on March 9, 2017, was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The inquest, which opened on Tuesday, heard the cause of the boy's death was drowning according to the hospital. No family members were present at the hearing.

Mrs Joanne Lees, area coroner for the Black Country, adjourned the inquest to a date set-to-be-fixed at the court so more evidence can be gathered by police around the circumstances of the four-year-old's death – and what safety measures were in place at the location.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

