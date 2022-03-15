Boy who drowned in Walsall canal was five days away from fifth birthday, inquest hears

Tributes have been left near the canal

Black Country Coroners' Court heard Madiba Dbassi Diaby, of Wenlock Gardens, was found in a canal which runs alongside Razorbill Way on March 4.

Emergency services were sent to the scene and the boy, born on March 9, 2017, was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The inquest, which opened on Tuesday, heard the cause of the boy's death was drowning according to the hospital. No family members were present at the hearing.