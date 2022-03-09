Fire rips through Burger King in Bloxwich as smoke pours across road

Fire at Burger King in Bloxwich. Image: Lee Boyce

The fire broke out at the fast food restaurant on Bloxwich Road between Green Lane and Blakenall Lane in Bloxwich.

Video footage shared on social media soon after 4pm on Wednesday showed flames taking over at the popular restaurant as black smoke pours into the sky.

Firefighters from Walsall and Bloxwich are still in attendance and the fire has been extinguished.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are in attendance and have sent two appliances from Walsall and Bloxwich.

"Police are also in attendance to close the road.

"We have extinguished the fire and are now carrying out dampening down to external building."