Cyclist seriously injured after crash with bus in Walsall

The scene in Bloxwich Road after the bus and bicycle crashed. Photo: SnapperSK

The rider, on a lime green bicycle, and the National Express West Midlands bus crashed in Bloxwich Road, Bloxwich, just before 4pm on Thursday.

A large cordon was set up in the road after the bike became stuck underneath the bus, which had sustained a smashed windscreen.

The smashed windscreen on the bus. Photo: SnapperSK

The cyclist's clothing could also be seen on the road behind the bus.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "Bloxwich Road is currently closed at the junction of Northumberland Way after a collision between a cyclist and a bus just before 4pm today.