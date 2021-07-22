Cyclist seriously injured after crash with bus in Walsall

The rider, on a lime green bicycle, and the National Express West Midlands bus crashed in Bloxwich Road, Bloxwich, just before 4pm on Thursday.
A large cordon was set up in the road after the bike became stuck underneath the bus, which had sustained a smashed windscreen.
The cyclist's clothing could also be seen on the road behind the bus.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "Bloxwich Road is currently closed at the junction of Northumberland Way after a collision between a cyclist and a bus just before 4pm today.
"The cyclist has suffered serious injuries."