Fears new Black Country railway station plan has hit the buffers after chancellors statement

In her statement to the House of Commons yesterday Miss Reeves complained the previous Government had promised railway restoration projects without the money to pay for them.

The Transport Secretary and the Chancellor will look at the various projects, including the new stations in Aldridge and Darlaston, on a case by case basis.

Former Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street previously announced the £30 million new station would be open in 2027.