Crash closes busy Walsall road near pub as traffic is diverted

Aldridge Road. Photo: Google

The incident took place around noon on Aldridge Road, reportedly towards the island near the Dilke Arms pub.

Walsall Council has reported the road is closed in both directions between the junctions of A461 Lichfield Road and A454 Walsall Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use suitable alternative routes where possible.

Walsall Council said on Facebook: "Please be aware that A454 Aldridge Road in Walsall is currently closed in both directions between the junctions of A461 Lichfield Road and A454 Walsall Road/Longwood Lane due to a road traffic collision.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the road wherever possible and use suitable alternative routes bearing in mind that A461 Lichfield Road has a rail bridge with a height of 14’/4.3m. High sided vehicles should use A4148 Broadway North, B4151 Sutton Road and Longwood Lane to travel between Walsall and Aldridge."

The incident has also resulted in the diversion of bus services in the area.

Nation Express services 6 and 7 are diverted via Lichfield Road, Daw End Lane and Bosty Lane towards Walsall only.