Derelict industrial site to become tip under plans put forward by Walsall Council

An artists' impression of the new Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge. Photo: Walsall Council

Walsall Council bosses have put together a proposal to build a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Middlemore Lane, in Aldridge.

It would also see the tip in Merchants Way shut down, whilst the site on Fryers Road would be revamped to provide "bigger and better" services.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council said: "These proposals are much needed and will bring a long derelict site back in to use which will really be of benefit to Walsall.

“As our population increases, so does the need for everyone to be more considerate of our environment and to manage waste more effectively. The current facilities have served us well over a long period, but now need significant improvement. What we are proposing will vastly improve the existing facilities in the borough, helping us all to recycle and re-use more of our waste, more easily and more effectively.”

“Importantly the new HWRCs will also house banks of solar panels, generating much of the renewable energy needed to run each site. This is cost effective and sustainable with the added bonus that it saves residents’ time, as the queuing at the sites will be reduced and have a positive impact on local roads.”

The planned facility in Aldridge will also house a "re-use and up-cycling shop" and will sell household furniture and goods. It will also include a trade waste facility, for use by small businesses to help tackle fly-tipping across the borough.

And it will see the waste transfer station – where council bin lorries take waste collected from homes and businesses in the area – closed at Fryers Road and moved next to the proposed Middlemore Lane site. This waste will then be processed off-site, at separate ‘energy-from-waste’ and recycling facilities, or sent to landfill.

Chiefs have made the move after saying the current waste transfer station, at Fryers Road, was "simply not big enough" and now falls short of current standards. The new and improved facilities will help the council to achieve the Government's environmental targets, to recycle at least 65 per cent of Walsall's waste by 2035 and send no more than 10 per cent of waste to landfill. Currently, 40 per cent of waste collected in Walsall is recycled.

As part of the improvement proposals, the Fryers Road site will also be revamped to provide a bigger and better Household Waste Recycling Centre for residents and increase the range of items that can be re-purposed or recycled. When the HWRC and transfer station at Middlemore Lane is up and running and Fryers Road is operational too, the HWRC at Merchants Way will close.

Councillor Oliver Butler, portfolio holder for clean and green services, added: "We must think and plan ahead to meet the Government’s new targets for reducing waste and recycling more. The proposed plans for Middlemore Lane and Fryers Road will do this and benefit not just the current population, but also future generations in Walsall.”

"The new facilities are for everyone, so we’re encouraging Walsall residents to find out more and to ‘have your say’ on the proposals because we want to understand how to provide the best services we can."

The proposals will take place in stages with new facilities completed at Middlemore Lane, the Fryers Road tip closing for redevelopment, and when both are back open the Merchants Way tip will shut.

A planning application Middlemore Lane is being prepared and will be submitted in the coming months.

Walsall Council has planned "drop in" and public engagement sessions in Aldridge and Bloxwich this month so residents can find out more and ask questions about the proposals.