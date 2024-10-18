Woman hospitalised demands action to improve nightmare Walsall junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michelle Brookes was one of two cars involved in a crash last month at the Rushall junction near McDonald’s.

The 56-year-old had to go to A&E with a broken hand and bruising. The other passenger, her 83-year-old dad, suffered bruising.

Her crushed Nissan Juke was written off in the crash and her bad luck didn’t end there.

In the days before Michelle’s vehicle was due to be picked up by the insurance company, it was stolen.

Michelle, from Rushall, wants to see action to address the chaotic junction which often sees crashes and near-misses.

She said: “All of us would like to know if there’s anything being done and it wasn’t just all talk.