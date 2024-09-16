Plans resubmitted for battery storage system next to retail park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A previous planning application was submitted last year by applicant Power Initiatives Ltd, but was refused.

Walsall Council planning officers said the reason for refusal was the lack of information submitted about safety measures in the event of a fire or explosion, the risk of flooding, and visual impact of the facility.

The primary function of battery energy storage systems is to store electricity to be used during fluctuations or in the event of a blackout. The proposed development would be located on a 0.98 hectare site between Sainsbury’s car park and Dunelm on Reedswood Retail Park.

Along with the storage facility, the proposals include underground cabling, a water tower, security fencing, CCTV and an access road.

Agent Aardvark EM Ltd said: “The local development plan places emphasis on the principles of sustainable development being central to the planning system and putting economic, social and environmental roles at the forefront.

“Some renewable sources (such as wind, solar and tidal) are intermittent and cannot be adjusted to meet demand. As a result, the more renewable generating capacity we have the more energy storage capacity we will require overall, to provide back-up at times when the availability of intermittent renewable sources is low.”