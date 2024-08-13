Construction begins at new Lidl site in Walsall

Demolition work is already visible at the site of the former Tamebridge Garage Ltd on Walsall Road. Planning permission for the project was granted in April last year by Walsall Council’s planning committee.

Construction is underway on a new Aldi store in Tamebridge, Walsall

The development, which will create 40 jobs, will include 100 parking spaces and a new access road extending into the Sandwell borough.

Lidl is keen to make its mark in Walsall with another store under construction in just six miles away in Walsall Wood, on the site of the former Horse & Jockey pub.

In a separate application, Lidl hoped to open a store on a former bingo hall on Park Lane, Darlaston. In January Walsall councillors decided to postpone making a final decision on the application until the company had addressed highway safety concerns.

In October last year, Walsall Council planning officers refused permission for Lidl to open up on Birmingham Road at the former Metro Inn and Broadway Bar and Grill. More than 100 objections were received with people worried the supermarket would exacerbate traffic problems and cause accidents.

For the proposed Lidl in Tamebridge, only one objection letter was received, raising concerns about traffic and noise. One letter of support was received highlighting the convenience the new store would bring.