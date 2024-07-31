Delays on rail network after signalling fault at Bloxwich North

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway made the announcement around 2.30pm on Wednesday that the issue, which happened at Bloxwich North, was causing trains to run at slower speeds for safety reasons and warned travellers of possible delays and cancellations.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to issues with the signals in the Bloxwich area trains will be running at a slower speed than normal for safety reasons, please expect some delays and possibly cancellations for the rest of the day

"Incident reported and we will now work to understand how this will impact our service and provide you with our advice shortly."

A later announcement let travellers know that the issue was still ongoing and would affect trains between Walsall and Rugeley Town, with disruption expected up until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Walsall and Rugeley Town, trains have to run at reduced speed on the line.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of today.

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident.

"To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."