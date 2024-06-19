G4S staff strike over ‘joke’ minimum wage salaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

G4S security employees are in the middle of a week of industrial action across the country – with a week on, week off strikes planned until August – calling for improved pay and conditions.

GMB union members outside the Crown Wharf Job Centre in Walsall said they were currently being paid the national minimum wage – which stands at £11.44 per hour since April 1.

But they said, despite being at the frontline protecting DWP staff working in the job centres, they had only been offered a pay rise which worked out at an increase of 23p extra per hour.

Workers said some of their colleagues were having to take on second jobs and even accessing benefits to help make ends meet.

Some of the G4S security staff on the picket line outside Crown What Job Centre Walsall during a week of strike action

G4S said it has tabled 12 pay offers to the GMB since 2022 – with only two taken to members to ballot on.

It added the latest offer is a backdated 6.5 per cent uplift and further increases on average of 9.3 per cent in December 2023 to reinstate all differentials including 23p above minimum wage.

GMB rep Michael Peach said members had endured years of poor pay, adding raises received were a result of increases in the statutory minimum wage level.

He said: “We keep the staff safe in the buildings as well as the customers, we’re first aid trained.

“We do more training than other security companies for the role of working in the DWP because the DWP want us to be highly trained but they’re not paying for that.

“We don’t know what state of mind customers come in at because if they haven’t been paid, they’re going to start kicking off.

“We get abused, swore at, spat at, they can be very nasty because they have not received their benefits.

“Nine times out of 10 it’s the customer’s fault because they haven’t done what they were supposed to but we get the blame and see us as part of the job centre.

“We want G4S to pay us a decent wage and we want better terms and conditions. Management offered us 23p above the minimum wage per hour. It is disgusting.”

On the picket line, one worker said: “This has been in the making for more than 10 years of being on poverty wages.

“We get racial abuse, physical abuse, guards set upon and threatened – it is unacceptable. We’re front line to protect staff and this is what we get. It is a joke.

“We’re not asking for a lot. We want to be valued, we want to be listened to and we just want a decent pay for a reasonable day’s work.”

A G4S spokesperson said: “Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job, sometimes in difficult circumstances.

“We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is both above minimum wage and inflation. We are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.

“Our contingency plans, agreed in partnership with DWP have proved highly effective in maintaining a full service, and we continue to adapt them to ensure the safety of DWP locations, employees and service users.”