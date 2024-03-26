Boy, 15, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after seven-year-old Katniss killed in motorbike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 15-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was charged on Monday with causing the death of Katniss Seleznev on Turnstone Road in Blakenall in Walsall on July 27 last year.

The seven-year-old died following the crash, which involved a motorbike, leaving the community devastated.

The boy is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on April 10.

"We’ve kept her devastated family informed with the latest development."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all those people who have come forward with information to help us with this investigation which has been in-depth and thorough.

"Whilst the charge is a positive step the court process now needs to run its course and I would remind people that speculation especially on social media does not help Katniss’ family.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with the family of Katniss who are still trying to come to terms with her tragic death.”