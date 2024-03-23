Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Those are the words of a 73-year-old woman living at a supported living accommodation in Walsall who has been unable to leave her home in more than a month due to a broken lift.

She is a resident of Old Vicarage Close in Pelsall, a homely assisted living service formed of 59 flats which sees older people live independently, with some visited by carers to support with their daily tasks.

The lift and chair lift on site have been out of order since February 22, leaving residents ­– some of whom are wheelchair users – faced with the impossible task of walking down several flights of stairs to exit the building.

Noleean Dyke uses a walking frame to get around and has not left her home in more than four weeks.

Residents Ephraim Henry and Noleean Dyke pictured with Councillor Garry Perry at Old Vicarage Close

As a result, the former care worker has been forced to cancel multiple hospital appointments, one of which she has been on a waiting list for since September 19, 2021.

Due to the shared laundry facilities being located on the ground floor – four flights of stairs away from Noleean's flat – she has been tasked with washing her clothes in the sink.

Meanwhile, her beloved one-year-old Chihuahua, Cuddles, hasn't gone for a walk and is unable to go outside for toilet trips.

Noleean with her pet pooch, Cuddles

Noleean, who has lived at Old Vicarage Close for 16 months, said: "I can't get out. I have had to cancel three hospital appointments for my heart.

"I have been waiting since 2021 to go to Birmingham and have a new pacemaker put in and I can't even go to the check-ups to see if my pacemaker is working or not.

"The only fresh air (Cuddle's) is getting is me opening the window in the day and him sitting near it on the settee.

"My life has come to a standstill. There are some days where we don't even bother getting dressed – there is nowhere to go. The furthest you can go is down the corridor and come back.

"It is making me feel terrible. I feel trapped, I feel as if they have put me in prison."

Noleean, who is from Ireland originally, added she has to rely on friends to help her with her food shop, having previously had issues with supermarket deliveries due to the broken lift.

She continued: "I order the food shopping usually on Monday to be delivered at 9pm. The grocer rang me and said how do I get in and I said the lift was out of order and he was ready to take the shopping back.

"Every time you want to get food in you get friends to come up, get your shopping list, get the money and go out and get it."

Noleean has not left her home in a month

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Garry Perry, who also represents the Pelsall ward, said he was saddened to see the situation residents had been left in at the site.

He added: "What frustrated me in this case is it has been weeks, there is no definite time frame being given to residents, the stair lift doesn't work at all.

"It is not good enough – these are residents who essentially have been forced into social isolation, not being valued and not being cared for."

A sign on the lift reads 'out of order'

A spokesman for GreenSquareAccord, which runs the site, assured a senior technician will pay a visit imminently to carry out an inspection of the lift.

He continued: "We are sorry there is a delay in fixing the lift at Old Vicarage Close and we apologise for the inconvenience this is causing for our customers.

"Once we were notified that the lift was out of service, we arranged for our contractor to send a technician to carry out an inspection.

"The technician discovered that a circuit board in the lift needed to be repaired. The board was repaired and fitted on March 14. Unfortunately, this did not resolve the issue with the lift.

“Our contractor will be sending out a senior technician to investigate the fault with the lift further.

"The senior technician will carry out an inspection no later than March 25. We are committed to resolving the issue with the lift at Old Vicarage Close as soon as possible and we are keeping our customers updated.”