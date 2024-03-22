Health trust appoints interim chief executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Caroline Walker will take over at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust (WHT) and The Royal Wolverhampton Trusts (RWT) on 1 May, replacing Professor David Loughton CBE who is retiring after 40 years in the NHS.

She will steer the two organisations whilst recruitment for a permanent replacement continues.

Ms Walker retired from her role as chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) last year and has a wide portfolio of NHS acute experience.

Prior to joining NWAFT, she worked at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital Foundation Trust, and Barts Health NHS Trust.

She was also chief operating officer at Loughborough University.

Sir David Nicholson CBE, chair of RWT and WHT, said: “Caroline has operated at Board level for 25 years, with five years as chief executive of a large multi-site organisation, and has a track record of improving patient care.

“She is highly committed to driving improvements to enhance our patients’ experience and her knowledge and enthusiasm will no doubt benefit our teams.

"We look forward to welcoming and supporting her.”

Ms Walker said: “I am delighted to be joining two Trusts that have exceptionally positive patient feedback and dedicated staff.

“I am looking forward to meeting teams across the hospital sites, as well as in the community and across primary care, as we work together to continue to deliver high-quality patient care for all.

“I hope Professor Loughton enjoys a well-earned retirement and my commitment is to build on his fantastic legacy.”