Reform UK pick Walsall politician for West Midlands Mayoral election candidate

Elaine Williams, who is standing for the party in Walsall and Bloxwich for the General Election, launched her campaign by blasting plans to make the region environmentally Net Zero.

Elaine said: “The West Midlands is renowned for many specialised industries and its arts and culture. Over many years these have been in decline. The pursuit of Net Zero is a catastrophe for our region. It is making everyone poorer and colder.

"Low traffic neighbourhoods, the Clean Air Zone and other anti-car measures are seriously damaging our businesses. Access to towns and cities by car is being restricted. I have spoken with business owners who are extremely angry about the pursuit of Net Zero and the lack of access to their businesses.

"The costs they are incurring, whilst the footfall of people coming into towns and cities is dwindling, is putting huge financial pressure on them."

She added: "The Birmingham Clean Air Zone charge is a tax on the people and the fact that half a million fines are "not paid" shows what the people really think. I am standing to stop the Net Zero agenda, the low traffic neighbourhood schemes, clean air zones, and other Net Zero-related road restrictions that are damaging the region. Restrictive traffic schemes based on Net Zero must be reversed to ensure that businesses and shops are easily accessible. In turn this will improve the economy and businesses' profits, allowing them to invest in more jobs for our region.

"Getting rid of these restrictions will attract more businesses to set up in the West Midlands. I am a solicitor and have lived in the West Midlands for 18 years. This is my home and, I like you, want our region to be first class. We deserve better. We need a new start and I will deliver what this region needs."