Hub for people with additional needs unveiled in Walsall

The new space, known as Hub Lane 1, was officially opened at the Motivation Hub CIC in Walsall Wood on January 26.

The facility offers a supportive environment where people can practice crucial life skills such as cooking, cleaning and hosting in a simulated home setting.

The space features a fully equipped kitchen, living room, bedroom and dining area, catering to diverse needs with adjustable surfaces and accessible equipment.

The Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, was joined by the Deputy Mayoress, Christina Harris, for the grand opening.

Mr Harris said: "It was an honour to declare this wonderful new facility open and to chat with clients and support workers.

"This space is so more than a facility to learn new skills – it's about empowerment, community, and building a positive future for people.

"We are thrilled to see the Motivation Hub making such a positive impact and we can't wait to watch their amazing work continue."

People can find more information about the new facility at the Motivation Hub CIC by visiting motivationhub.co.uk/about-us