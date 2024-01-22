The entire attack that ended Bailey Atkinson's life lasted less than four minutes: from the moment the attackers spotted him walking in Walsall town centre and tried to run him over, to a brief foot chase and a vicious attack with weapons lasting seconds; to the killers speeding off and leaving him to die in the street with almost 100 injuries, the court heard.

Nine teenage males are on trial for the murder of Mr Atkinson in the early hours of January 28 last year, and on Monday the jury at Nottingham Crown Court was shown chilling CCTV footage from businesses and council cameras in the High Street, where the attack took place.

The video first showed a silver Toyota Versa and a dark Seat Leon travelling through the centre of Walsall in convoy at 1.18am, passing Mr Atkinson and another pedestrian who could be seen walking past market stalls. The prosecution case is that the two cars had nine occupants between them - the nine teenagers now on trial for murder - and that the group had got wind of Mr Atkinson's location.

After passing Mr Atkinson the cars slowed down and briefly pulled alongside each other, before turning around and heading back towards the market, the jury heard. The Toyota then drove towards the two pedestrians at speed, only missing them because they ducked behind a stall.

Some of the cars' occupants left the vehicles and a brief foot chase ensued, which ended when the murderers, some wearing hoods and masks, knocked Mr Atkinson to the ground and attacked him with blades.

The court heard he suffered 32 wounds (eight of them stab wounds) and 65 separate bruises, and a blade was left lodged in his back.