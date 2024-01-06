Police make quick arrest after phone taken in Walsall town centre

Neighbourhood officers from Walsall Police's St Matthew’s Team 1 and Pleck quickly caught the suspect after the phone was taken in Darwall Street shortly before 3pm last Saturday,

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in nearby Bradford Street and then taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. She is currently on bail with strict conditions while further enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant Tony Blakeman, neighbourhood policing supervisor for St Matthew’s team 1, said: “My team of officers along with officers from Pleck neighbourhood team located the suspect very quickly, made the arrest and took her into custody. We won’t tolerate crimes of this nature in Walsall town centre.”

Crimes can be reported to the police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.