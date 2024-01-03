Major delays on M6Toll following police incident.

All lanes were initially closed on the southbound carriageway between T7 and T6 near Cannock due to what was described as a Central Motorway Police Group led incident.

Other emergency services were also reportedly on the scene.

One lane had reopened by around 5.30pm but Lanes 2 and 3 remained closed.

There was more than two miles of congestion causing around 25 minute delays.

Normal traffic conditions were expected by around 7.15pm.

The M6Toll road social media accounts published a statement at around 6pm: "There is currently a police incident on M6toll between junction T6 & T7 Southbound, resulting in traffic being held.

"Our team is at the scene and we will provide further updates soon.

"We apologise if this has affected your journey and thank you for your patience."