Motorists warned after crash on M6 causes long delays

The collision happened on the section between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 8 for the M5 link road at around 12.45pm.

Delays were seen on the motorway as far back as junction 10 for Wolverhampton and Walsall, as well as on local routes between junctions 9 and 10, with motorists encouraged to allow for extra time to travel.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "There has been a Road Traffic Collision on the M6 Southbound between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 8 for the M5 links.

"Delays are back through junction 10 for Wolverhampton, Walsall and A454, as well as local routes around junction 9 and junction 10.

"Allow extra time to travel or consider alternative routes."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.