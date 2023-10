Walsall reverend to host public meeting over proposal to turn houses next to church into HMO

A reverend is set to hold a public meeting after members of the community raised concerns about plans for a house of multiple occupation next door to their church.

Reverend Desmond Jaddoo, presiding bishop of The Village Fellowship in Walsall, is hosting a public meeting about a proposal to convert neighbouring properties into a house of multiple occupation. Reverend Desmond Jaddoo is the presiding bishop of The Village Fellowship, which is based at 57 Wednesbury Road in Walsall.