Do you know this man? Appeal after vehicle stolen from Walsall car park

Police are looking to speak to this man after a car was stolen from a car park in Walsall.

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

Officers want to speak to him after a car was stolen from a car park in Tempus Drive at just before 12.30am on Saturday, September 2.

If you can help, contact police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime reference 20/768161/23.

Do you know this man?
