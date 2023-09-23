Do you know this man? Appeal after vehicle stolen from Walsall car park

Officers want to speak to him after a car was stolen from a car park in Tempus Drive at just before 12.30am on Saturday, September 2.
If you can help, contact police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime reference 20/768161/23.
Police are looking to speak to this man after a car was stolen from a car park in Walsall.
