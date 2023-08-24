Former international boxing champion from Walsall supporting hospital charity bout

Walsall boxer Martin Gethin

Back by popular demand, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Well Wishers charity is holding its sixth boxing night, in partnership with Martin Gethin, former British Lightweight Champion, International Boxing Federation Super Lightweight Champion.

Martin is also patron of the charity and is happy to train boxers who want to take part.

This year’s match is at Rushall Labour Club, Lichfield Road, Walsall, on October 6.

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, said: “Our annual boxing matches have grown and grown each year – last year’s event brought in £3,500 for patients receiving end-of-life care and support as Goscote Hospice and we hope this year’s will create a new record.

“We work closely with Martin Gethin whose expertise is invaluable and the boxers who have taken part previously who have trained with him in the run up say it really benefitted them.

“We’re keen to hear from people who want to take part and ask them to contact the fundraising team as soon as possible please.”

All boxers will be wearing protective headgear and there will be no knockout rounds.

This year’s proceeds will go to the trust’s paediatric assessment unit and children’s emergency department to create a calmer, more peaceful setting.

Toys will also be bought for bays and waiting areas.

Martin said: “This event just keeps getting better and it’s something I’m proud to be associated with as charity patron and as a former professional boxer.

“Over the years we’ve been doing it we’ve been able to hand over thousands of pounds to Well Wishers and know it has been used to directly benefit patients.

“Some of the boxers taking part have visited the Manor Hospital too and chatted to the patients who the charity is making a difference to.”

Doors open at 7pm with the first bout at 8.15pm.

Tickets, at £15 each including a buffet, are on sale now at the fundraising hub in the main atrium of the Manor Hospital, daily between 9am and 5pm.