Residents joy as Barr Beacon battery storage park application withdrawn

The battery units would have been 2.3 metres high

Renewable energy company Anesco Ltd was appealing Walsall Council's rejection of the battery energy storage system (BESS) on Chapel Lane, next to The Duckery.

However, this week The Planning Inspectorate wrote to residents informing them Anesco had withdrawn its appeal sparking the cancellation of a planned public inquiry.

More than 300 local residents had objected to the plans, attended meetings and

Objector to the plans Sadie Lambert said: "It’s all over. Anesco withdrew. So time to celebrate, it’s been a long battle but we did it. Thank you to everyone who has sent in objections, delivered leaflets and attended meetings.

"One thing I’ve learnt through all of this. You can’t just leave it to anyone else, we have to do what we can and have our say to save what is special to us."

Fellow campaigner Lisa Pearce said: "I had my email too, thank god it’s been withdrawn, save our green belt, once it’s gone it’ll be gone forever."

It would see a total of 28 battery units, a substation, transformers and feeder pillars and other related infrastructure installed on the site under the plans.

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz is delighted the BESS will not go ahead on green belt land.

She said: "There was much hard work and research that went into this campaign from the community residents and Action Groups.

"It now means Grade II agricultural land on Chapel Lane, on our Green Belt, is safe and the residents who live nearby do not have to worry about an eyesore or fires and the nearby St Margaret’s Church Great Barr a heritage asset is protected. This is a victory for local people."

The BESS would have have had a lifespan of 40 years and included 28 huge battery storage containers, substations, solar panels and related equipment.