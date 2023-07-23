Hundreds flock to Walsall Arboretum for foamy fundraiser in aid of local children's hospice

Enjoying the foam at the Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum, in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Acorns Bubble Rush saw 800 friends and families jog, walk and slide through a sea of multi-coloured suds around a fun-filled 5k course.

The event, which is sponsored by Talbots Law, was held to raise vital funds for Acorns and its care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the Black Country and West Midlands.

Hollie Edwards, events officer at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: “What an amazing day! The atmosphere was incredible, with more bubbles than you can possibly imagine.

“Nothing beats seeing hundreds of smiling faces having an absolute blast as they raise vital funds to help us continue our work.

"Our local community is amazing – and today has been yet another fantastic show of support for Acorns and the children and families who rely on our lifeline care.”

Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. Enjoying the foam at the Acorns Bubble Rush. The Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. The Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. The Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. Jasprit Chagger at the Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum.

Acorns Bubble Rush saw ‘bubblers’ blasted with neon bubbles from four mega canons as they completed two laps around the Arboretum.

And when the run was done, participants joined family and friends for more fun in Acorns Event Village, which was home to music, food stalls, games, face painting, and even Acorns's very own Bubbleologist.

Hollie added: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this truly memorable event possible from our event sponsor and cannon sponsors to our wonderful volunteers and of course, our eventers.

"Acorns Bubble Rush wouldn’t be Acorns Bubble Rush without you!

“For anyone who has got the Bubble Rush bug, why not secure your place at next year’s soapy spectacular now? With your continued support we are stronger together for the children and families that need us.”

Jasprit Chagger (right) enjoying the Acorns Bubble Rush. Having fun at the Acorns Bubble Rush. Isla Lester, aged six, with Olaf from Frozen and the Walsall FC mascot. Bubbles galore at the Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. Bubbles galore at the Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum. Gracie Mann and Isabella Boswell with their cowboy hats at the Acorns Bubble Rush.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and support for their families from its three hospices, based in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester, as well as in the community.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with around 65 per cent of these funds coming from the local community and fundraising events like Bubble Rush.