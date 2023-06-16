West Midlands Police sergeant recognised with royal honour

Harvinder Singh Rai, from Walsall, said it was a "fantastic surprise" to find he had been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list for his services to policing and to the Sikh community.
A West Midlands Police sergeant who played a crucial role in increasing the recruitment of officers from diverse backgrounds has expressed his happiness after being recognised with a royal honour.
