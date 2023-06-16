West Midlands Police sergeant recognised with royal honour

Premium
By Isabelle ParkinWalsallPublished: Comments

A West Midlands Police sergeant who played a crucial role in increasing the recruitment of officers from diverse backgrounds has expressed his happiness after being recognised with a royal honour.

Sgt Harvinder Singh Rai said he is "very happy" to be recognised with a royal honour
Sgt Harvinder Singh Rai said he is "very happy" to be recognised with a royal honour

Harvinder Singh Rai, from Walsall, said it was a "fantastic surprise" to find he had been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list for his services to policing and to the Sikh community.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News