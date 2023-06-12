Hospital lounge which supported staff through the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis is hailed in NHS report

The Manor Lounge

The NHS Volunteering Taskforce Report features the Manor Lounge, a partnership established through Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s patient relations and experience team and Manor Farm Community Association.

The report focuses on increasing the impact of NHS volunteers over the next five years and makes a set of recommendations to help take volunteering in health and care services to a new level.

The Manor Lounge offers a comfortable space where staff can take a break and enjoy free drinks and snacks, as well as chat to volunteers.

Originally set up to provide staff with space to take a break from the pressures of the pandemic, the facility has expanded to support staff through the current cost-of-living crisis.

The trust’s catering team now provides staff with free breakfasts and hot meals at a minimal cost.

Between November 2022 and January 2023, the lounge welcomed 3,883 visitors enjoying a free snack, hot drink and taking a well-earned break.

Andrew Rice, patient experience and voluntary services manager at the trust, said: “We are so proud to see the wonderful Manor Lounge showcased nationally as part of this important report.

“It has not only turned into a popular resource for staff but has also helped reinforce how vital it is that our hardworking and dedicated staff take a break from their busy environments.

“And, as the report clearly identifies, the impact volunteers make on the NHS is significant. We appreciate and value our volunteers who are invaluable to our staff and patients alike and selflessly contribute many hundreds of hours across our hospital and community services.”

NHS England set up the NHS Volunteering Taskforce in January 2022 to 'stimulate transformational change in volunteering and strengthen links between volunteer programmes in and outside the NHS in England'.