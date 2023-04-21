Emergency services called after car overturns in Walsall

The crash happened at the junction of Pleck Road and Wolverhampton Road.

The incident happened on the junction of Pleck Road and Wolverhampton Road just before 6.20am.

The driver of the car had removed himself from the vehicle before emergency services arrived and was checked over by an ambulance crew who were passing by.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Walsall firefighters responded to an overturned car at the junction of Wolverhampton Road and Pleck Road.

"One fire engine was mobilised at around 6.20am and arrived in four minutes.

"It appears that the car had been in collision with railings at the traffic light junction.

"A man, who managed to get himself out of the vehicle before we arrived, was checked over by the ambulance service.

"We made the vehicle safe and left the scene just after 7am."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passingby ambulance crew came across a road traffic collision involving one car that had overturned at the junction of Pleck Road and Wolverhampton Road in Walsall at 6.17am.

"Ambulance staff assessed the driver, a man. He had sustained potentially serious injuries.