Bloxwich's MX Academy applies for planning permission to improve facilities

MX Academy's motorcross track

The academy, which is run by British Quad Champion Oli Sansom, has two motorcycle tracks which open for local riders to practice and train in all weathers.

Walsall Council gave notice to local residents about the planning application in a public notice.

The notice said: "Notice is given notice that Mr Oliver Sansom is applying to Walsall Council for planning permission for the regularisation of engineering works on site and a S73 application for the variation of condition three of planning permission BC19585P to allow for flexible use of the site for maintenance purposes.

"Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representation about this application should write the Walsall Council at Regeneration – Planning and Building Control, 2nd Floor, Civic Centre, Walsall, WS11 1DG."