Walsall Council tax bill rise is agreed as cost-of-living crisis rumbles on

The authority’s cabinet agreed to an increase of 2.99 per cent as part of its 2023/24 budget proposals, rejecting a potential 4.99 per cent hike as permitted by the Government.

This will mean a rise of around 16p per day for people in the borough living in Band D properties. The budget will now go to full council later this month for final approval.

Leader Mike Bird said it was the view of the entire cabinet team residents were already facing pressures and so decided not to implement the full 4.99 per cent.

And he said other councils were looking at Walsall with ‘envy’ for being able to balance the books both this year and next.

Following consultation, a number of revisions were made to the draft budget including a decision not to scrap £155,000 funding for the mobile library service.

Savings of around £16 million are also proposed for the coming year as are increases in charges and cuts to some services.

But the authority will continue to make hundreds of millions of pounds of capital investment over the coming years.

Councillor Bird said he will also write to Government ministers calling for four-year financial settlements for councils to give more stability.

He said: “After consulting with the residents, the cabinet decided not to implement that two per cent for social care which would have increased it to 4.99 per cent.

“It was the view of individual and collective members of this cabinet that people out there are struggling to pay their bills and therefore that’s where we settled and the right thing to do.

“This is one of the first years I have seen a balanced budget at this point in time going forward not only for the one year but the following year subject to some mitigation and the final settlement being finalised in February.

“I think we’re the envy of many other local authorities who are struggling to balance their books.

“I would make a plea to Central Government could we please look at having a four year settlement.

“That would give stability and enable us and other local authorities to plan forward and for those people who receive grants or assistance from the council to know if there is going to be a reduction in their funding to cater for it within their plan.”

The anticipated* final annual council tax fees for 2023/24 (with last year’s total in brackets) are:

BAND A: £1,507.36 (£1,455.61)

BAND B: £1,758.59 (£1,698.21)

BAND C: £2,009.81 (£1,940.81)

BAND D: £2,261.05 (£2,183.42)

BAND E: £2,763.50 (£2,668.63)

BAND F: £3,265.96 (£3,153.84)

BAND G: £3,768.40 (£3,639.02)

BAND H: £4,522.09 (£4,366.84)