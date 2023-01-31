Heartfelt tributes left in Walsall town centre for 'much-loved' Bailey Atkinson

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.
His family described him as a "kind hearted and much loved son, brother and grandson" who will be missed "so much".
A sea of flowers and other tributes have been placed in the town, around where the incident took place, with several containing messages.
One, from his mother, said: "To my beautiful son, no words will explain how much I miss you. Until we meet again. Yo will forever hold my heart."
Whilst another message said: "RIP Bailey. Taken way too soon. Sleep tight brother."
It comes as a councillor condemned the violence in the town centre – and elsewhere across the region – and stressed the importance of people feeling safe.
Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities on Walsall Council, said: "Any violent attack, let alone one that results in a loss of life, is one incident too many.
"It's a shock and many people have sent in their condolences on social media – it's something which has reverberated across the whole community.
"People want to feel safe whether that's visiting a town centre in the daytime or during the evening.
"I know Commander (Phil) Dolby is urging people with any information to come forward and people should."