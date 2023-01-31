Heartfelt tributes left in Walsall town centre for 'much-loved' Bailey Atkinson

Tributes have been left in Walsall town centre after Bailey Atkinson was killed

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.

Tributes have been left in Walsall town centre after Bailey Atkinson was killed

His family described him as a "kind hearted and much loved son, brother and grandson" who will be missed "so much".

A sea of flowers and other tributes have been placed in the town, around where the incident took place, with several containing messages.

One, from his mother, said: "To my beautiful son, no words will explain how much I miss you. Until we meet again. Yo will forever hold my heart."

Whilst another message said: "RIP Bailey. Taken way too soon. Sleep tight brother."

It comes as a councillor condemned the violence in the town centre – and elsewhere across the region – and stressed the importance of people feeling safe.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities on Walsall Council, said: "Any violent attack, let alone one that results in a loss of life, is one incident too many.

"It's a shock and many people have sent in their condolences on social media – it's something which has reverberated across the whole community.

"People want to feel safe whether that's visiting a town centre in the daytime or during the evening.