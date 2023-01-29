Notification Settings

'Sad but not surprising' as disused Walsall church is up for sale

By Sunil Midda

A church which has been not been used for nearly a year has gone up for sale.

Church for sale on Hatherton Road, Walsall
Church for sale on Hatherton Road, Walsall

The Grade II listed Victorian church in Hatherton Road, Walsall, is listed on the market with offers in excess of £175,000.

The property comprises an attractive Grade II Listed Victorian church that consists of numerous rooms, including a main church hall, meeting rooms, kitchen, prayer room and mezzanine.

There are a few dedicated parking spaces, together with a small external area which may be utilised as amenity space. The property offers a development opportunity subject to securing statutory consents and could be used for residential apartments, offices, children’s nursery, educational purposes.

Church for sale on Hatherton Road, Walsall
Church for sale on Hatherton Road, Walsall

The church closed in the first half of 2022, and has been vacant since.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council gave his reaction to the closure of the church and sale of the building.

He said: "Like all real estate - church buildings are not exempt from the cost of living crisis, and so all buildings and owners, whatever their purpose are all seeking provision of their use.

"Whilst yes it is sad when this happens, seeing a church close, but sadly religion, especially Christianity sadly seems to be on the wane in many areas.

"It is a building that has been used for many years as a church but now costs have to be looked at, and so it is also not surprising."

It is currently for sale via Centrick Commercial, Birmingham.

Church for sale on Hatherton Road, Walsall

The total size of the property according to the listing on Right Move is 5,185 sq.ft, and with development potential as seen in the photos, the building could be transformed into a range of different uses.

The viewing can be found on Rightmove

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

