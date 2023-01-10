Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall power outages after 'huge explosion' reported near M6

By Daniel Walton WalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Rolling blackouts are being reported following what is described as the sound of a "huge explosion" that rocked houses around the Walsall area.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was dealing with a fire in Bentley, near junction 10 of the M6, involving gas cylinders.

Reports are flooding in of a bright orange flash in the sky over Junction 9 following by a huge rumble, and then rolling blackouts.

In a video posted to Twitter, alarms can be heard as a result of the mass power outage.

One Twitter user reported a "massive orange light in the sky followed by a loud bang", with others reporting of ambulances and police cars heading towards Walsall.

National Grid, the energy provider, has sent text messages to affected areas alerting them to work to fix the blackouts.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We're dealing with an outdoor fire in #Bentley, near junction 10 of the #M6, which may be visible from the motorway.

"Thank you to everyone who's called 999.

"The fire's on wasteland and involves some gas cylinders, which our crews are currently cooling down."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News