West Midlands Fire Service said it was dealing with a fire in Bentley, near junction 10 of the M6, involving gas cylinders.

Reports are flooding in of a bright orange flash in the sky over Junction 9 following by a huge rumble, and then rolling blackouts.

In a video posted to Twitter, alarms can be heard as a result of the mass power outage.

Huge fire and explosion seems like it’s behind alumwell school pic.twitter.com/9La0C9gxEu — Ish ay (@unknownkperson1) January 10, 2023

One Twitter user reported a "massive orange light in the sky followed by a loud bang", with others reporting of ambulances and police cars heading towards Walsall.

National Grid, the energy provider, has sent text messages to affected areas alerting them to work to fix the blackouts.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We're dealing with an outdoor fire in #Bentley, near junction 10 of the #M6, which may be visible from the motorway.

"Thank you to everyone who's called 999.

"The fire's on wasteland and involves some gas cylinders, which our crews are currently cooling down."