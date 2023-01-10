'Nuisance' Walsall bar to appeal against decision to revoke licence

Lexx Jerkz Bar & Grill, in Bridge Street, Walslall

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill, in Bridge Street, was labelled a "public nuisance” by West Midlands Police following a string of complaints relating to noise and incidents, and requested that its licence be withdrawn.

Walsall Council's licensing sub-committee agreed and the permit was revoked at a review meeting held on November 3 at the council house.

Now bar owner Derrick Minott has appealed against the decision of the licensing authority relating to the premises on grounds that the panel's decision was "harsh and disproportionate".

The matter will be heard on Wednesday at Dudley Magistrates' Court where such cases are held.

The case is listed as an "appeal against a decision of the Walsall MBC licensing authority relating to an application for a review of a premises licence under section 52 of the Licensing Act 2003 on the ground that the decision was harsh and disproportionate.

"The respondent attached too much weight to the views and evidence of the police, even when there were gaps in the evidence, and insufficient weight to the views and evidence of the complainant. In accordance with Part 1 of Schedule 5 to the Licensing Act 2003."

Mr Minott's move followed allegations of violent assaults, gang activity and drug taking along with 24 complaints of an "unreasonable level of noise" recorded on 14 days between September 16 and October 19, 2022 relating to loud music and lyrics coming from the site after 12.30am.

In a report West Midlands Police claimed that violent assaults, robberies and cannabis smoking had been recorded on the premises in the 12 months prior to the committee meeting.

In October 2021 the premises was also placed on a three-month action plan following a positive drug swab in the toilets.

In response to the claims Mr Minnott accused a licensing officer of being racist in her handling of the situation in emails and meetings. In an email he stated that action was being taken to address issues with door staff including a recommendation that hi visibility jackets be worn over black uniforms so that police can easily identify them.

There were also delays in communications between the parties due to illness on both sides during the period.