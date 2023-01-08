Kouzina in Walsall. Photo: Google

Bosses said that two years of 'disruptive' M6 road works had also contributed to Kouzina's sudden closure.

The owners of the street food eatery, based in Wolverhampton Road, made the announcement on social media.

The decision does not affect its other restaurant located at Selfridges in Birmingham.

In a statement on social media, the restaurant said: "We’re sad to announce the closure of Kouzina Walsall, like many businesses we have been affected by increased utility bills as well as two years of disruptive road works which have meant this site is no longer able to sustain itself.

"Kouzina Selfridges remains vibrant and busy and we are looking forward to announcing new sites and ventures for 2023.

"We will continue to do popups, catering and events which will be announced on social media.

"Thank you for all of your support throughout the last two years! We do hope to see you in our other ventures!"

People were quick to share their disappointment at the news.

Laura Wheeler said: "By far best food available in this area, so many other business’ having to do the same, good luck with future ventures."