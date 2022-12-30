One man dead and another seriously injured after car hits wall in Walsall

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Emergency services attended the scene following reports of an incident involving a car that had hit a wall on Leamore Lane, at around 6.43am on Friday.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene, while a 48-year-old man has been left with serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Spokesperson said: "On arrival crews discovered two men from the car who were extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

"The driver was in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

"The passenger had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene. He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

The scene was attended by three ambulances, two paramedics, a critical care paramedic and a Hazardous Area Response team.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.

"We’re asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us."