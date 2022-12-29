Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after being seriously injured in Walsall stabbing

By Thomas Parkes

A man has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed in Walsall.

Cresswell Crescent. Photo: Google
Paramedics were called to Cresswell Crescent, in Mossley, at 6.38pm on Wednesday.

The victim, a man, was taken to hospital for further treatment after being helped at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Cresswell Crescent at 6.38pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a male patient who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment."

Thomas Parkes

