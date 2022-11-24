Notification Settings

Emergency services called to severe fire at former nursing home in Walsall

Walsall

Residents were urged to close their windows and doors due to smoke from a severe fire at a former nursing home in Pleck.

Fire crews were called to the severe fire in Pleck overnight

The blaze broke out on Slaney Road just after midnight and was described as 'severe'.

The cause remains unknown but an investigation was today under way.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are in attendance at a six pump fire in Pleck, Walsall. Incident involves severe fire in complex two storey building. This is a void property - former nursing home. Police and ambulance also requested."

