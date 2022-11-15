Victoria Kavanagh died on the M6

Nurse Victoria Kavanagh died when her "little Citroen run-around" was ploughed into by an HGV driven by Robert Ward at 8.47am on July 27, 2020.

Ward attempted to exit the motorway without looking to see what was in the next lane which resulted in the the tragedy.

Ward, 55, of Croft Street, Willenhall, denies causing death by careless driving.

The stretch of the motorway approaching junction 10 had roadworks and the hard shoulder was being used by vehicles.

Prosecutor Daniel Oscroft said: "This is not a smart motorway case, this is about Robert Ward driving carelessly which led to the death of Victoria Kavanagh.

"Victoria was in her Citroen C1, her little runaround, and Robert Ward was in his heavy goods vehicle.

"Approaching junction 10 she slowed to be in stationary traffic. Mr Ward was following a lorry and tried to change lanes without being able to see what was there because he was driving too close to the lorry in front.

"We have heard of the one second rule and the two second rule, it is not safe to drive closely behind the vehicle in front, and it makes it impossible to change lanes safely."

He added: "What happened next left Victoria dead at the scene, leaving a son and daughter, she did nothing wrong.

"We are not saying Robert Ward is a bad man, or an evil man, but in this case we will prove he did not take due care and attention on the road that day and it led to the death of Victoria."

Mrs Kavanagh, 41, worked for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's school health service and studied nursing at the University of Wolverhampton and had been accepted onto a master's degree course shortly before her death.

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court were shown footage of the motorway moments before the crash. The vehicles involved in the crash could be seen heading towards junction 10 in wet weather.

Giving evidence lorry driver Mark Keuneke, who was driving in front of Mr Ward, said: "I felt something pushing up the back of my lorry, which felt strange.

"I pulled over as soon as I could and looked back and there was a badly damaged car and a lorry which had crashed, I phoned 999."

Forensic collision investigator PC Dean Meese arrived at the scene an hour after the crash. The investigator compiled an forensic report which was presented to the jury, PC Meese will continue to give evidence tomorrow.