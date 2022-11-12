All the road closures in Walsall this weekend for Remembrance Sunday parades

Roads will be closed for Remembrance Sunday parades this weekend

Towns across the borough will be hosting commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Rose Martin, said: "I am delighted to see the return of our Remembrance Day parade and look forward to seeing Walsall residents come together in memory of our fallen heroes. Remembrance Day is an important reminder of those we have lost, and an opportunity for us to pay our respects as a community."

The events are expected to be in progress between 9am and 1pm. Drivers are asked to plan alternative routes and to expect delays.

Council car parks will be free until midday.

The following roads will be closed in Walsall for a short time during the day.

Walsall Town Centre

St Pauls Street: From its junction with Wisemore to its junction with Bridge Street.

Hatherton Road: From its junction with St Pauls Street to its junction with Lichfield Street.

Hatherton Street: From its junction with Hatherton Road to its junction with A4148 Littleton Street East.

Lichfield Street: From its junction with Whittimere Street to its junction with Lower Bridge Street.

Lower Bridge Street: From its junction with Lichfield Street to its junction with The Bridge.

The Bridge: From its junction with Lower Bridge Street to its junction with Bradford Street.

Bradford Street: from its junction with The Bridge to its junction with Midland Road.

Bradford Place: From its junction with Bradford Street to its junction with Bridgeman Street.

Aldridge

Middlemore Lane: From the Community Centre access road to its junction with Leighswood Road.

A454 Aldridge Bypass: From its junction with the A454 Aldridge Bypass / Westfield Drive Roundabout to its junction with the A454 Leighswood Road / Leighswood Road Roundabout.

Leighswood Road: From its junction with Middlemore Lane to its junction with the A454 Aldridge Bypass/ A454 Leighswood Road Roundabout.

Anchor Road: From its junction with A454 Leighswood Road / B4152 Northgate Roundabout to a point located approximately 14 metres in a southerly direction.

High Street: Throughout its entire length.

Rookery Lane: From its junction with High Street to a point located approximately 15 metres in a southerly direction.

A454 Leighswood Road: From its junction with the A454 Aldridge Bypass / Leighswood Road Roundabout to its junction with the A454 Little Aston Road / B4152 Northgate Roundabout.

B4152 Northgate: From its junction with the Leighswood Avenue Roundabout to its junction with the A454 Little Aston Road / A454 Leighswood Road Roundabout.

A454 Little Aston Road: From its junction with the A454 Little Aston Road / B4152 Northgate Roundabout to its junction with Erdington Road.

The Green: Throughout its entire length

Walsall Wood

A461 Lichfield Road: From its junctions with B4152 Salters Road / B4152 Brownhills Road to its junctions with Brookland Road / A461 High Street.

A461 High Street: From its junctions with Brookland Road / A461 Lichfield Road to its junctions with Beech Tree Road.

St. Johns Close: Throughout entire length.

Brooklands Road: At its junction with A461 High Street / A461 Lichfield Road.

Brook Lane: At its junction with A461 Lichfield Road.

Coppice Road: At its junction with A461 Lichfield Road.

Brownhills

Seeds Lane: Throughout its entire length.

Narrow Lane: Throughout its entire length including the adjoining Park Close.

Barnetts Lane: Throughout its entire length and adjoining streets (Elderside Close, Sandy Grove & Sallow Grove).

B4155 Lichfield Road: From its junction with the A452 Chester Road North / A452 High Street / A4124 Pelsall Road Roundabout to its junction with Sadler Road.

Great Charles Street: Throughout its entire length.

Short Street: From its junction with Great Charles Street to its junction with Bricklin Street.

Church Road: From its junction with A452 High Street to its junction with New Road.

Bricklin Street: Throughout its entire length.

New Road: Throughout its entire length.

Vicarage Road: Throughout its entire length, including the adjoining Ogley Crescent, Vernon Avenue & Vicarage Close.

B5011 Ogley Road: From its junction with A452 High Street to its junctions with B5011 Chase Road / B4155 Lichfield Road, including its adjoining streets.

Willenhall

Market Place: From its junction with Stafford Street to its junction with B4464 New Road.

Stafford Street: Throughout its entire length.

B4484 Field Street: From its junction with the B4484 Temple Bar / Stafford Street Roundabout to its junction with Dartmouth Avenue, including the adjoining Memorial Close.

B4484 Temple Bar: From its junction with Harper Street to its junction with the B4484 Field Street / Stafford Street Roundabout.

Moat Street: At its junction with Stafford Street to its junction with Gower Street.

Little Wood Street: Throughout its entire length.

Union Street: Throughout its entire length.

Wolverhampton Street: From its junction with Peel Street to its junction with Stafford Street.

Cross Street: Throughout its entire length.

Short Heath

Church Road: Throughout its entire length.

Bloxwich Road North: From its junction with Hunts Lane to its junction with A462 Straight Road / A462 High Road.

A462 Straight Road: From its junctions with A462 Coltham Road / Ezekial Lane to its junction with Bloxwich Road North / A462 High Road, including its adjoining Drancy Avenue and –

Stourmore Close: From its junctions with A462 Straight Road / Ezekial Lane to its junction with A462 Wesley Road / Coltham Road.

A462 Wesley Road: From its junctions with A462 Coltham Road / Coltham Road to its junction with the A462 Cannock Road / A462 Coppice Lane Roundabout.

Bentley Lane North: From its junction with Birchtree Hollow to its junction with A462 High Road, including its adjoining Manor Farm Drive.

A462 High Road: From its junctions with A462 Straight Road / Bloxwich Road North to its junctions with A462 Sandbeds Road / Hayley Street, including its adjoining Whimsey Close.

A462 Sandbeds Road: From its junction with Hayley Street / A462 High Road to its junction with Spring Lane.

Hayley Street: From its junction with Mill Lane to its junction with A462 High Road / A462 Sandbeds Road.

Mill Lane: At its junction Hayley Street to its junction with A462 Mill Lane.

Darlaston

King Street: Throughout its entire length.

Church Street: From its junction with King Street / Victoria Road to its junctions with Bilston Street / Waverley Road.

New Street: From its junction with Cramp Hill to its junction with Church Street.

Bilston Street: From its junction with Cramp Hill to its junctions with Church Street / Waverley Road.

Waverley Road: From its junction with Bilston Street / Church Street to its junction with Slater Street.

Slater Street: From its junction with Foster Street / Walsall Street to its junction with Victoria Road.

Victoria Road: From its junction with Slater Street to its junctions with Church Street / King Street, including the adjoining Rectory Avenue.

Crescent Road: At its junction with Victoria Road.

Pelsall

Station Road: From its junction with B4154 Norton Road to its junction with Victoria Road.

High Street: Throughout entire length.

Railswood Drive: At its junction with Station Road.

Chapel Street: At its junction with B4154 Norton Road.

Victoria Road: At its junction with Station Road.

B4154 Norton Road: From its junction with Highfield Road to junctions with B4154 Walsall Road / Hall Lane / Vicarage Road.

Church Road: From its junction with Hall Lane to its junction with B4154 Norton Road.

Bloxwich

Harrison Street: From its junction with St. Peters Close to its junction with A34 High Street.

Church Street: From its junction with A34 High Street to its junction with Woodall Street.

Elmore Row: From its junction with A34 High Street to its junction with Market Place.

Market Place: Throughout its entire length.

Samuel Street: Throughout its entire length.

A34 High Street: From its junction with Victoria Avenue to its junction with High Street.

Reeves Street: Throughout its entire length.

B4214 Elmore Green Road: From its junction with Station Street to its junction with A34 High Street.

Streetly