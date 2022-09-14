Funerals to go ahead in Walsall as Queen is laid to rest - but no bin collections

Walsall Mayor Councillor Rose Martin

The council said borough cremations and burials arranged for Monday will not be cancelled, but bereaved families have been given the opportunity to reschedule if they wish. While all parks and cemeteries will remain open to the public.

Walsall Register Office at the civic centre will be open for residents already booked in for have births, deaths and marriage appointments.

Walsall Mayor Councillor Rose Martin

However, there will be no bin collections and the Arboretum Visitor Centre and cafe will be closed.

For households due to have a bin collection on Monday bins should be left for collection from Tuesday and the crews will collect them as soon as possible in the following days.

The council said there may be disruption to scheduled collections during the rest of the week, but residents should present their bins as normal. Bulky waste collections have also been rescheduled and the recycling centres in Fryers Road, Beechdale, and Merchants Way, Aldridge, will be closed.

Crowds at the King's proclamation in Walsall

MoTs booked at the Environmental Services depot have all been rescheduled.

In addition schools, libraries, leisure centres, the New Art Gallery, Walsall Arena & Arts Centre, in Hawbush Road, Leamore, and Walsall Leather Museum, in Littleton Street, will be closed.

Day services at the Goscote Centre, in Goscote, will operate a reduced service on Monday and all customers will be contacted about arrangements. All private providers of day care will be contacting customers to make them aware of their local arrangements for the bank holiday.

A proclamation ceremony was held outside Walsall Council House on Sunday afternoon attended by scores of residents and led by Mayor of Walsall Councillor Rose Martin.

St Matthew's Church, Walsall