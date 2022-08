Road closure in place with motorists urged to find alternative route

The road is closed from Sneyd Lane to Cresswell Crescent in Bloxwich this morning.

Some bus services have been diverted.

A spokesman said: "Due to a police incident on this route, this road is closed from Sneyd Lane to Cresswell Crescent.

"National Express services 9, 31 and 70 are on diversion. Avoid this route and consider using alternative roads. Expect delays."