New partnership to help Walsall’s young people kicks off

Alfie Freeman; Brodie Griffiths; Oscar Sajjasuwan; HomeServe UK Chief Marketing Office, Amy Belbeck; Walsall FC Foundation community director Adam Davy, HomeServe UK chief executive office, John Kitzie, Daniella Holmes, Mason Luke and Samuel Sajjasuwan

The foundation and the Walsall born and bred FTSE 250 home emergencies business will be working closely together to help and support the local community through three key initiatives, starting with the Foundation Soccer Schools, aimed at promoting positive health and wellbeing to children, which started this week.

Additionally, the new partnership will help to make memories of a lifetime for families through Walsall FC match day experiences, as well as using the pull and passion of football to provide youth employment opportunities.

HomeServe chief executive John Kitzie believes the new partnership, alongside existing corporate social responsibiity and community work, is a wonderful evolution of the support the company offers Walsall FC, by helping those people in the heart of the community.

John said: "We’ve been supporting the Saddlers for eight years and we really believe our relationship with the town and the club remains core to who we are.

"Supporting our local community has always been at the heart of our relationship with Walsall FC, so we are delighted to become the principal partner of the Walsall FC Foundation.

HomeServe chief marketing officer Amy Belbeck added: "We have no doubt this partnership will have a positive impact and make a difference to young people's lives across Walsall, which is what matters most to us, starting with the launch of the Summer Soccer Schools."

Walsall FC Foundation director Adam Davy,is delighted to have HomeServe on board and praised them for the immediate impact they have already had through the donation of a wide range of equipment to support their people-focused initiatives.

He explained: “The club and foundation are grateful for the significant support that HomeServe continues to offer and we have already struck up a great working relationship.

"It is clear that HomeServe has a passion for supporting the local community in Walsall and this is further proof of that. With the current social issues we face, the programmes will support residents in Walsall at a time of need."

On the three key projects, Adam added: "The funded soccer school places will allow more children to participate in physical activities which are imperative in promoting positive health and wellbeing, while the match day experiences will allow even more local groups and schools to attend matches and experience live football on their doorstep and create memories for a lifetime.

"Finally, the employment challenges facing young people post-Covid are well documented and this project will be a kick start to their career and training prospects."

To coincide with the launch of the partnership, the foundation has been renamed and rebranded.

Adam said:" In 2022, the name Walsall FC Foundation better represents the work we do, replacing the Walsall FC Community Programme as the club charity and follows a growing trend, nationwide.